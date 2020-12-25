Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Sibi and adjoining areas

earthquake sibi adjoining areas balochistan

A mild earthquake hit Balochistan’s Sibi city and its adjoining areas on Friday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the intensity of the quake was recorded 3.9-magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 10 kilometres with the epicentre of 88 kilometres off northeast.

No casualty or damage was reported.

Read: 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Earlier in November, A 5.1 magnitude earthquake had jolted Balochistan capital Quetta and adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 38 kilometres while the epicentre 38 kilometres in the west of the Balochistan capital.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Pashin, Harnai and its suburban parts.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘Pakistani labourers can now extend passport validity to 10 years on same…

Pakistan

Change of guards ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum

International

Russia sets records for coronavirus cases, deaths

Pakistan

Coronavirus claims more 85 lives in Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close