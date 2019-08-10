Web Analytics
Earthquake tremors felt in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: An earthquake shook parts of Khyber Paktunkhwa on Saturday (today) with various reports flooding in from the province, no loss of life or property has been reported thus far, ARY News reported.

Earlier reports said the  tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi , Lower  Dir, Buner and Shangla  in Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Accoring to the meteorological office (MET) the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.5 on the richter scale.

The epicenter of the quake has been revealed to be the bordering areas of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, 70 meters deep in the ground.

Earlier, A strong earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted parts of the country on the morning of August 8.

Prior to that, a minor 4.9 – magnitude earthquake had jolted various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

