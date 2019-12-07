Earthquake tremors in Sindh’s Dadu and adjoining areas

DADU: Earthquake tremors were reported in some parts of Sindh on Saturday along with adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

First reports of the tremors came from district Dadu in Sindh along with its adjoining areas.

People in the vicinity came out of their residencies, marketplaces reciting religious scripture and quranic verses.

The metrological department of Pakistan has measured the ferocity of the tremor at 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The depth for the earthquake has been revealed to be 16 kilometers with its epicenter calculated 45 kilometers south-west from Dadu.

No loss of life or property has been reported as yet.

Earlier on November 20, Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand region along with Swat, and adjoining areas early in the morning

