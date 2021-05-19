EC serves notice to JUI candidate in PS-70 by election in Badin

BADIN: The election commission has served a show cause notice to JUI candidate Maulana Gul Hassan in PS-70 Badin constituency over violation of the code of conduct, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has directed the candidate to submit his reply of the notice today.

The election commission in its notice said that the JUI candidate in a breach of the election code held a public meeting in his constituency and also hoisted the party flags at electric poles in violation of the election rules.

The arrangements have been finalised to hold bye election in Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli (Badin II), on Thursday May 20 (tomorrow).

The polling would start at 9:00 am and continue without any break to 5:00 pm to elect representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

The seat was fallen vacant due to death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. The People’s Party has awarded party ticket for the by election to Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto.

Comments

comments