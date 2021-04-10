Web Analytics
ECP issues show-cause notice to PML-N MPA over election code violation

DASKA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zeeshan Rafiq over the violation of election code of conduct during NA-75 Daska by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A show-cause notice has been served to PML-N MPA Zeeshan Rafiq over the violation of the election code of conduct and directed to submit his response within 24 hours.

The notice was issued to the PML-N legislator for visiting the NA-75 Daska constituency during the by-election when the election commission barred all lawmakers to pay a visit during the voting process.

Read: Voting underway for NA-75 Daska by-election

It was learnt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers have stopped Zeeshan Rafiq when he arrived in the constituency. The PTI workers told him that he could not visit the constituency as he is a lawmaker.

Police officials who were performing security duties on the scene directed Rafiq to leave the premises of the constituency.

Voting in the National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska by-election is underway for the seat that fell vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan.

Read: Security put on high alert ahead of NA-75 Daska re-polling

The polling that begun at 8 in the morning will continue till 5 pm without any break. 360 polling stations have been made for the 4,94000 registered voters in the constituency.

A close contest is expected between PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi and PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar in today’s NA-75 Daska by-polls.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to order re-polling at all polling stations in NA-75.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

