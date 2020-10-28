ECC to discuss five-point agenda including power agreement with Iran

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be held under the chair of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to discuss a five-point agenda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the ECC members will mull over signing an agreement with Iran for purchasing 104 megawatts electricity. The agenda also includes an additional gas supply to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) from Rehman Gas Field and a summary will be presented to eliminate charges for containers of Afghan Transit Trade.

Sources added that the many containers of Afghan Transit Trade are currently parked at Karachi port. Moreover, the participants of the session are also likely to approve conduction of a survey in the coastal areas.

Earlier on October 21, ECC had approved Rs17 billion worth of two technical supplementary grants for the Ministry of Defence. It had granted the Ministry of Commerce’s request for inclusion of radiation apparatus in annex-B-1 of the Import Policy Order.

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for ensuring the supply of RLNG to fulfil the requirements of two fertiliser plants namely Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer for the Rabi season 2020-21, the Economic Coordination Committee decided that the supply of RLNG shall continue till the end of November 2020.

The three-member committee, which was constituted earlier by the Economic Coordination Committee, under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Production and comprising members from the Ministries of Finance and Ministry of National Food Security & Research will prepare a proposal for the further operation of the plants after the above-mentioned period and then bring it to the Economic Coordination Committee for further decision.

