ECC approves additional allocation of 200,000 metric tons of wheat to USC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday allowed additional allocation of 200,000 metric tons of wheat worth 8.69 billion rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The approval was granted in the ECC meeting held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The additional quantity of wheat will be allocated from PASSCO’s resources, according to a statement issued by Finance Ministry here.

It said that the wheat would be released in tranches and the first tranche would consist of 50,000 metric tonnes.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved Rs2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

The ECC also approved tax-free transactions of government’s flagship welfare project Ehsaas Program till June 30.

The PTI government through its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will distribute Rs150 billion among 12 million deserving families affected by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECC also proved Rs90 million supplementary grants for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

