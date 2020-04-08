ECC approves Rs2.5 billion Ramzan Relief Package

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved Rs2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package, ARY News reported.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh presided over the all-important meeting.

Read More: OGRA slashes RLNG rates by up to $1.81

The ECC also approved tax-free transactions of government’s flagship welfare project Ehsaas Program till June 30.

The PTI government through its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will distribute Rs150 billion among 12 million deserving families affected by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the payment of legal fees in court cases, the ECC approved $1.5 million supplementary grants. The meeting also approved the Rs84 million subsidy charges for Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme.

Read More: SBP announces ease in financing for health sector amid coronavirus outbreak

The ECC also proved Rs90 million supplementary grants for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority. However, the ECC deferred the Rs185 billion Ramzan relief package to electricity consumers.

The summary was moved by the Power Division.

Earlier on March 30, ECC approved the Ramzan relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: ECC approves PM Imran’s Covid-19 relief package

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs25 billion for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for fighting the spread of Coronavirus on an emergency basis.

The ECC has approved Rs200 billion for daily wagers, while Rs100 billion has been fixed for industries. The meeting also allocated Rs50 billion for utility stores.

Read More: ECC approves emergency fund to fight coronavirus

Likewise, Rs70bn relief announced for petroleum products was also approved by ECC.

Moreover, Rs 110 billion will be provided for relief in electricity and gas bills, Rs 100 billion for emergency relief funds.

Comments

comments