ECC approves voluntary separation scheme for PIA employees

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved in principle the voluntary separation from service scheme for PIA employees, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in today’s meeting of the committee held in Islamabad with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the chair.

Under the scheme, the employees could submit an application regarding early separation from the airline. The Board of Directors of the PIA had already approved the VSS scheme 2020 during its 48th meeting.

The meeting also approved budgetary allocation in favor of National Information Technology Board for provision of ICT services at the Prime Minister’s Office for Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme for the current fiscal year to the tune of Rs 53 million.

ECC gave concurrence to the proposal by the Petroleum Division, in principle, regarding the allocation of gas from Bashar X-IST to third party up to 1.0 MMCFD.

ECC also approved four separate Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior for various projects during the current fiscal year.

The ECC recommended forming a committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to decide a timeline for export of Mango and Kinnow.

