PIA likely to introduce voluntary separation scheme in November: sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to introduce voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for its employees in November, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The national carrier is likely to introduce voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for its employees in November, said sources, adding that more than 2,700 workers will get the benefit of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the approval will take 14 days for the applications submitted by the employees.

Sources told ARY News that the government will get the approval of VSS from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), whereas, the federal cabinet gave its approval earlier. It emerged that the PIA board approved VSS 2020 in its 48th session.

Read: PIA takes action against 54 employees during September

On October 6, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) officials had briefed the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan over the performance and prospects of the national flag carrier on Tuesday.

Expanding on the subject, the CEO of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik had said that it was after a long time that PIA has posted profits. Malik had stated the figures substantiating his briefing to the federal cabinet that PIA recorded a 42 per cent hike in its revenues and a total profit of Rs7 billion. He said that revenues and profits actually followed the revival and maintenance of grounded planes and the rule of discipline within the institution.

The CEO and the president had said that following the outbreak of the global pandemic, the flight operations plummeted by 70 per cent. On the future prospects of the institution, he had said that tough decisions are necessary and impending for a better outcome.

Comments

comments