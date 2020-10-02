PIA takes action against 54 employees during September

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken strict action against 54 employees on various charges during the month of September, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of 54 employees of the national carrier faced termination, demotion and deduction of increments after the conclusion of transparent and unbiased inquiries by the PIA Human Resource Department.

Seven (7) employees have been terminated over possessing fake degrees, whereas, the services of eight (8) workers were ended over their absence without informing the management.

An employee was terminated over ‘unauthorised disclosure of official information’; six (6) others for their involvement in corruption and embezzlement of funds; two (2) for facilitating transportation of narcotics and smuggled items and two (2) for sabotaging the company’s property.

Read: PIA witnesses increase in revenues after implementing reform plan

After holding the inquiry, two (2) workers have been found involved in the theft and destruction of officials records. The workers were terminated by the management during the last month, whereas, one (1) more employee was terminated for rejecting to carry out lawful orders.

Moreover, five (5) employees have faced deduction of increments over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the airline; nine (9) workers were demoted over ‘insubordination’ and one employee was censured by the management for sleeping during duty.

The inquiries cleared 10 employees, whereas, appreciation letters were given to 13 employees for showing dedication, commitment and a high degree of professionalism.

The PIA management also gave monetary awards to seven (7) employees for showing brilliant performance.

The airline’s spokesperson Abdullah Khan said that the action was taken in accordance with the law and the reform process will be continued in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Earlier in August, the national carrier’s management had terminated the services of 74 employees on various charges, including fake degrees, breach of rules, taking bribe and smuggling.

Comments

comments