ECC approves release of 150,000 tonnes of wheat to KP

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee has approved a proposal of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for release of 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as release of 100,000 tonnes to Sindh.

The meeting of ECC was held in Islamabad Wednesday with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC further approved a set of proposals submitted by the Ministry of Energy for the resolution of issues pertaining to 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project.

Read More: ECNEC approves Karachi Yellow Line Rapid Bus project

It also discussed the issue regarding the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s “Approval of the Settlement of the Settlement of Liquidated Damages” as referred to it by the Cabinet and constituted a Committee comprising Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity and Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan to examine the matter and firm submit its recommendations to ECC.

To another proposal by the Ministry of Energy, the ECC amended its decision of 28th August this year to allow proposed subsidy by the Sindh Government in favour of the destitute residents of Islamkot for reflection in the electricity bills of 4514 consumers of the area.

Comments

comments