ECNEC approves Karachi Yellow Line Rapid Bus project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved the Karachi Yellow Line Rapid Bus project, ARY News reported.

The meeting was presided over by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, here today.

The Yellow Line Rapid Bus project will cost Rs.61 billion to the national kitty. The meeting apart from okaying the mega transport project for Karachi has also approved the Peshawar-Torkham motorway project and Lahore Water Waste Management Project.

Yellow Line Bus project is proposed from Dawood Chowrangi up to Lucky Star Saddar via Korangi Road (one of the major industrial zone road). This line connects residential areas of Korangi with the Korangi Industrial area and the Central Business District of Saddar.

In the last meeting of the ECNEC, on July 15, the ECNEC had approved the revision in the cost of land acquisition and built-up the property of the Dasu hydropower project.

ECNEC had also approved the project for the evacuation of power from 2,160 MW Dasu HPP Stage 1, Dasu to Islamabad via Mansehra at a revised cost of Rs 90,831.69 million, read the statement.

