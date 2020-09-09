ECC forms committee to issue 5G licence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has formed a committee for finalising the process of licence issuance of 5G technology in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A series of decisions was taken in the today’s session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) held under the chair of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The committee approved new rates for electricity and RLNG for the export sector. The new rates were approved for different genre of export units including manufacturers of carpets, leather, sports products and textile.

Moreover, the members of the committee deferred the decision for imposing a ban on exports of potatoes till next session.

The committee made progress on the introduction of 5G technology in Pakistan and constituted a committee for looking into the licencing process.

In January, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) had green-lighted non-commercial trials for the latest 5G wireless technology for digital cellular networks in Pakistan.

The telecom authority had allowed two private mobile operators to conduct needful tests to check the usability and delivery of the technology. Chinese and Dutch mobile operators working in Pakistan had been granted permission to conduct trials for a duration of six-months. The permission was limited to non-commercial use only and warrants no trade-off of any kind on the technology.

Later in the same month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had hinted that 5G technology is at the doorstep of Pakistan and it would become a big revolution.

Fawad Chaudhry had said 5G technology is slated to be introduced around the world which would a big revolution, whereas, the people will also witness major developments in hologram technology.

