ECC defers decision regarding wheat import

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) where he gave approval to grants to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), duty-free vehicles, railway and others.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) granted permission to import duty-free vehicles for differently-abled persons and increased the income criteria up to Rs200,000 per month in accordance with an amendment.

The previous income criteria for differently-abled persons to purchase duty-free vehicles was ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs100,000 in a month. However, the committee imposed a condition for allowing those persons who have not purchased the duty-free vehicle since the last 10 years.

Read: ECC forms committee to issue 5G licence in Pakistan

The decision for the establishment of Pakistan single-window company and its directors was approved. The committee approved a technical supplementary grant of over Rs219 million for the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

An additional grant of Rs6 billion was granted to the Ministry of Railways which will be spent on salaries, pensions and necessary expenditures worth Rs500 million on a monthly basis. Moreover, the supplementary grant worth more than Rs96 million has been approved for seminaries.

The summary for the provision of Rs160 million supplementary grant to the Federal Ministry for Education and Professional Training has been approved for ‘Hunar Sub Ke Liye’ programme. The committee also approved to publish Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-23, whereas, the decision for wheat import was deferred.

Comments

comments