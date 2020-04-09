ECC defers fuel adjustments in electricity bills till June

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved deferment of monthly and quarterly fuel adjustments in the electricity bills of the consumers till June 2020, ARY News reported.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh presided over the meeting in Islamabad.

The committee also approved four technical supplementary grants for the current financial year.

The technical supplementary grants have been approved for Federal Public Service Commission amounting to 160 million rupees, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal Program amounting to Rs 1700 million

The ECC also approved the technical supplementary grant for Special Security Division (South) Phase-I, worth Rs 11483 million and for Special Communication Organization amounting to 468.212 million rupees.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved Rs2.5 billion Ramazan Relief Package.

The ECC also approved tax-free transactions of government’s flagship welfare project Ehsaas Program till June 30.

The PTI government through its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will distribute Rs150 billion among 12 million deserving families affected by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECC also proved Rs90 million supplementary grants for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

