ISLAMABAD: In what is being dubbed as a step towards revival of trade between the nuclear-armed neighbours, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to the import of cotton yarn and sugar from India.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, who has recently been given the additional charge of the finance minister, presided over an ECC meeting that took up a 21-point-agenda.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the ECC allowed the import of cotton and cotton yarn from India until June 30, 2021 besides green-lighting the private sector to import sugar from the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote back to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, telling him that the people of Pakistan also desire peaceful and cooperative relations with all the neighbours, including India.

PM Khan penned the letter to the Indian head of state in response to the letter’s message to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23rd March).

“We need to resolve long-standing controversies and disputes so that the resolution of issues and perpetual peace can be conceived in the region,” the prime minister stressed, extending best wishes for the neighbour in times of pandemic.

