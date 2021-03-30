PM Khan writes back to Indian PM Modi, shares wish for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan has Tuesday written back to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, for the letter on Pakistan Day earlier last week, wherein he has expressed gratitude for the concern extended by the neighbour, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani premier wrote in his letter, in response to an exchange initiated by the Indian head of state, that Pakistan and its people seek to maintain peaceful relations with the neighbours.

He wrote that a conducive atmosphere is necessary to have a constructive dialogue for lasting peace and one that produces desired results.

We need to resolve long-standing controversies and disputes so that the resolution of issues and perpetual peace can be conceived in the region.

Additionally, PM Khan extended best wishes for the neighbour in times of pandemic.

Indian PM Narendra Modi conveyed a letter to PM Khan extending greetings to people of the country on Pakistan Day celebrated on March 23.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and confirmed by sources in the PM Office, Narendra Modi said that on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, he extends greetings to the people of Pakistan.

