Narendra Modi extends Pakistan Day greetings in letter to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan extending greetings to people of the country on Pakistan Day, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan and confirmed by sources in the PM Office, Narendra Modi said that on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan, he extends greetings to the people of Pakistan.

He said that as a neighbouring country India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative,” he said.

He said that at this difficult time for humanity, he would like to convey best wishes to Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

