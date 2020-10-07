ECC allows new licences for CNG stations

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has allowed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to issue new CNG licences to RLNG based CNG stations, ARY News reported.

Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the ECC meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ECC has allowed OGRA to issue new CNG Licenses to RLNG based CNG stations with the provision that the licensee would neither receive indigenous gas nor can claim for its conversion to indigenous gas, reads the statement released by the ECC.

The ban on the issuance of new licenses was imposed in 2008.

Furthermore, the ECC allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for the recovery of previous revenue shortfall as well as enabling SNGPL to manage the load of the domestic and commercial sectors by diversion of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas in the approaching winter.

The meeting also allowed the allocation of 8 MMCFD gas from Mangrio discovery and 4 MMCFD of gas from Mithril gas discovery for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

The committee constituted a three-member committee to negotiate the price of wheat with the Russian Government for the further procurement of wheat.

Besides, 330,000 metric tons of wheat when imported by Trading Corporation of Pakistan shall be distributed equally among 3 recipient agencies, including PASSCO, Punjab and KP.

