ECNEC approves first phase of K-IV supplying 250 MGD water to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal planning and development minister Asad Umar chaired a session on Monday to deliberate over Karachi’s K-4 project and its progress on account of ECNEC, ARY News reported.

According to the notification of the federal cabinet division, Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved and given the go-ahead to the first phase of Greater Karachi Supply Scheme in which it will aid the K-IV project meant to appease the water demand of the metropolis.

In its first phase, the scheme will ensure the supply of 250 millions of gallons per day (MGD) to the metropolis, the notification read.

In pursuance to Prime Minister’s Karachi Package, the notification said, the centre will bear the 50% expense of the K-IV project. It said that although the K4 was an initiative of the Sindh government, the centre has nevertheless contributed to it.

Asad Umar also has written to the Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on the matter wherein he registered centre’s contribution in the project, the notification said.

The planning minister has delegated the responsibility of delivery on the project to Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain who was also attending the session today.

Umar according to the meeting notification, concluded the session with directions that the project needs to be accomplished before time.

