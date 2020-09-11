Sindh CM responds Asad Umar’s queries regarding K-IV project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has responded the letter sent by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar regarding the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme also known as K-IV project, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in his letter that the Sindh authorities had provided all details regarding K-IV water supply project to the inquiry commission established by the federal government. The inquiry commission had recommended taking action against the responsible persons, it read.

The chief minister claimed that the development work on K-IV project had been delaayed due to the inquiry commission. The Centre and province had taken a decision that the water supply project will be completed by the federal government, he added.

Read: Disagreements over K-IV design addressed, says Sindh govt

CM Shah urged the federal government for taking steps to immediately start development work on K-IV project in order to end water shortage issues after removing flaws spotted in the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and technical committee’s report.

Earlier on Wednesday, Asad Umar had sought updated feasibility of K-IV water supply project from the Sindh government and asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders to end politicising issues being faced by the Karachi people.

“We will be working with the provincial authorities to make sure that projects are implemented smoothly and expeditiously.” read the letter.

