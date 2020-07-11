Disagreements over K-IV design addressed, says Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday conveyed to the federal government details pertaining to a delay in the bulk water supply project K-IV, blaming disagreement over design of the project, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written by the provincial secretary planning to his counterpart in the federal government, federal secretary planning, he said that the K-IV project was delayed due to particular reasons and issues with its design.

We asked the NESPAK to review the design of the project, which was submitted by its partner company Deltaz later, the letter said adding that it was rejected by the company working to develop the project, Osmani and Co Ltd.

These three companies had serious disagreements over the design of the project, the letter said adding that a committee was formed by the Sindh government to sort out the issues over the design in November 2019.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also reviewed the project during the June 17 meeting and directed the committee to rectify the design and complete the project as soon as possible.

“Sindh cabinet approved all recommendations of the committee,” the letter said adding that a final report was submitted by the technical committee to federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

Amended PC-I and report of the technical committee is prepared and will be submitted for initiating construction works on the project after approval from the planning commission.

