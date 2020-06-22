Asad Umar blames Sindh govt for delaying K-IV project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday blamed Sindh government for delaying a bulk water supply project in Karachi, K-IV, ARY NEWS reported.

While negating an impression of delay being caused by the federal government on the project, he said that the Centre was committed to its promise for early completion of the project and they are continuously in touch with the provincial authorities.

“The provincial authorities are yet to finalize the amended design of the project, causing a delay in it,” he said.

Asad Umar said that the Sindh province sought NESPAK’s help to review the design of the water supply project and it was prepared and handed over the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

“The Sindh government then formulated a committee to review the new recommendations from NESPAK and even this body also submitted its suggestions to the provincial government,” he said while adding that now progress on K-IV project awaits Sindh government’s nod.

Planning and development ministry is in touch with the Sindh government and has allocated a complete amount for the completion of the project, he said while vowing to play their role in the completion of the K-IV project.

The matter lies within the domain of the Sindh government which needs to expedite the process, said Asad Umar.

Read More: Centre, Sindh to constitute technical committee for K-IV water project

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated a probe into the alleged corruption worth billions in the Karachi bulk water supply project, K-IV on March 10, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The NAB has directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) Asad Ullah Khan to submit details of the project including National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) consultancy and PC-I reports.

The accountability watchdog also summoned reports detailing the change of route decisions and names of project directors involved in it from time to time.

Comments

comments