NAB begins probe over alleged corruption in K-IV water project: Sources  

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated probe into the alleged corruption worth billions in the Karachi bulk water supply project, K-IV, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The NAB has directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) Asad Ullah Khan to submit details of the project including National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) consultancy and PC-I reports.

The accountability watchdog also summoned reports detailing change of route decisions and names of project directors involved in it from time to time.

A combined investigation team was also formed which would determine as to how the project cost raise to Rs 100 billion from Rs 25 billion initial estimation.

The sources said that the provincial authorities failed to provide accurate information on the matter as the funds received under the project were misused.

“The K-IV project’s route was changed to protect the lands of influential people in the area,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 09, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar vowed to complete the K-IV water project on a priority basis.

K-IV is important water project for Karachi and the federal government was taking measures to complete it on a priority basis, said Asad Umar while addressing a ceremony in Lyari.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take important decisions on ongoing inflation in the country this month. ” PM Khan has ordered an inquiry and announced to take action against all those found involved behind prices hike.”

Asad Umar further said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) was fully aware of the problems being faced by Karachiites. He said that the incumbent government is ready to work with any party for the welfare projects. “No politics will be carried out on development and welfare projects.”

