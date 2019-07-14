Economic, social justice vital for development of society: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that economic and social justice was vital for development of any society, ARY News reported.

Talking to Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema, who called on him in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that that issue of the bar will be solved on urgent basis.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said that the provincial government was bringing ease for people from every segment of life.

He said, “The lawyers community is playing an important role for providing justice to common man and their service in this regard cannot be ignored.”

The chief minister further said that he himself been a lawyer so well aware of their issues and assured that their issues will be solved on urgent basis. He said that they will not only take measurements to solve their issues but will also give them resources, read the statement.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed commissioner Lahore to visit dispensary of Lahore Bar Association and take necessary steps for its up-gradation.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, secretary finance, commissioner Lahore, principal secretary to CM Punjab, CPO Lahore and other high officials were present on the occasion.

