PTI government fully believes in social justice: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government fully believed in social justice.

In his message on the eve of ‘World Day of Social Justice, Usman Buzdar said that ensuring the implementation of social justice was among the top priorities of the government.

According to a statement released from his office, the Punjab CM said that the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had given an immortal message of doing justice with all the humanity.

He said that Islam preached social justice, equality and peaceful coexistence and added that provision of social justice to every citizen is a part of fundamental teachings of Islam.

The chief minister said that in fact, social justice carries important value in Islam and added that the role of every segment of society was equally important in the country.

He said, ‘indiscriminate implementation of social justice principles in the society is also important so that Pakistan could get a respectable place in the comity of nations.’

CM Buzdar said that the purpose of observing this day was to create awareness in the society about the importance and utility of the principles of social justice as well as to pay homage to those who have rendered sacrifices in their efforts against social injustice.

