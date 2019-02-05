Steps being taken for people’s welfare, prosperity: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures for people’s prosperity and welfare.

CM Usman Buzdar said that nothing was more important than the welfare of the common man for the PTI-led government. He criticized the former rulers for putting the public issues aside and said that they were responsible for the current economic crises.

The Punjab chief minister said that economy suffered massively due to iniquitous policies in the past and added that the previous governments spent national wealth on useless projects to receive kick backs.

CM Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team taking measures to put the economy on the right track.

Read More:Welfare of common man top priority: CM Buzdar

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on January 6, had said that the welfare of common man is the top priority of his government.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office, CM Usman Buzdar had said that they believe in practical work rather than hollow claims and added that a comprehensive roadmap had been developed for the progress of the province and the prosperity of people.

Comments

comments