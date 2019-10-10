Economic stability govt’s top priority, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that economic stability was the top most priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran emphasized upon a strong economic system and added that the system will restore investors’ confidence, create new jobs and help boost local industries in the country.

Talking about closed industrial units, the prime minister directed to evolve a comprehensive plan within 60 days to restore the units. He directed the concerned authorities to complete reforms in connection with the closed industrial units at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran directed to include private sector in small and medium-sized enterprises. The prime minister directed his economic team to provide every possible facility to investors and take measures for ease of doing business in the country.

On the occasion, PM Imran directed Advisor to the PM on Economy and Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to present a comprehensive strategy in this regard by next week.

Earlier on September 30, Prime Minister Imran had said that industrial development was vital for economic growth and job creation.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran had directed his team to focus on those projects that yield high productivity while removing the hindrances in the way simultaneously.

According to a statement issued from his office, he maintained that without giving protection to the business community, economy cannot flourish and added that they must raise confidence of the business community for increased investment in all the sectors.

