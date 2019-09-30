Industrial development vital for economic growth: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran here on Monday said that industrial development was vital for economic growth and job creation, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad, PM Imran directed his team to focus on those projects that yield high productivity while removing the hindrances in the way simultaneously.

According to a statement issued from his office, he maintained that without giving protection to the business community, economy cannot flourish and added that they must raise confidence of the business community for increased investment in all the sectors.

The prime minister directed to include all the poor strata of society under the Ehsaas programme including the chronically poor, extremely poor and marginalized poor segments of the society, read the statement.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed on the outcomes of the steps being taken by the present Government for sustainable growth and economic consolidation, increased productivity, ease of doing business while removing hindrances in the way of investment as well as protection to the existing and prospective investors.

It was emphasized that women should be given incentives and facilitation for their contribution in the socio-economic development, the statement added

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that empowerment of women and facilitation would contribute significantly towards socio-economic growth of Pakistan. Chairman NDMA briefed the meeting on proposals regarding Communication and Infrastructure development, mobilization of dead investment for reaping investment benefits in the short term.

The meeting was also briefed on the proposed lease plan of Pakistan Steel Mills and the interest shown by the Russian and Chinese companies. PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to come up with a comprehensive plan regarding the proposed lease of Pakistan Steel Mills in a separate meeting at the earliest.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to PM Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and others were present in the meeting.

