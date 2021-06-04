ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says “our economic turnaround and success of our construction policy” are showing results in different sectors.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the prime minister said a near-bankrupt Capital Development Authority (CDA), which posted a deficit of Rs5.8 billion in 2017, will close this financial year with Rs73 billion in surplus. He lauded the CDA team for this turnaround.

“With financial stability achieved, it’s time to accelerate transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform & restructuring,” PM Imran Khan said. “Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation,” he suggested.

On May 29, PM Khan commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history.

“I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies,” he tweeted.

