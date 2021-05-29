PM Imran Khan lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000 bn

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to laud the FBR, the prime minister apprised that the tax collections have reached Rs4,143 billion during a period of 11 months.

I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2021



“During [July]-May our collections reached Rs.4143 [billion] & still counting – 18% higher than the same period last year,” Imran Khan said in his message adding that it reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies.

The prime minister in another Tweet earlier said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent.

National Accounts Committee has finalized GDP growth estimate & GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%.This reflects the success of our govt’s economic policies while managing COVID 19 pandemic. Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry & services — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2021



Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “National Accounts Committee has finalized GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

