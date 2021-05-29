Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000 bn

Imran Khan Tax Collection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to laud the FBR, the prime minister apprised that the tax collections have reached Rs4,143 billion during a period of 11 months.


“During [July]-May our collections reached Rs.4143 [billion] & still counting – 18% higher than the same period last year,” Imran Khan said in his message adding that it reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies.

The prime minister in another Tweet earlier said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent.


Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “National Accounts Committee has finalized GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

Read More: PM commends FBR on 57% growth in tax collection in April

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates vaccination centre at Karachi University

Pakistan

Shahzad Akbar files case against pro-Tareen MPA

Pakistan

PML-N decides against inclusion of PPP, ANP in PDM: sources  

Health

Fact Check: Will COVID-19 vaccines kill people by causing antibody- dependent…

[X] Close