Rashakai Economic Zone to boost business activities in KP: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the Rashakai Economic Zone will boost trade and business activities in the province.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said that the economic zone will promote investment and help improve the economy.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was providing conducive environment to the foreign investors, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on October 23, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood had asked German companies to take advantage of investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The adviser had thanked German support to Pakistan in acquiring the GSP Plus (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) status and greater access to the European markets.

The German Ambassador had said Pakistan and Germany enjoy excellent trade relations. He had said German companies will be apprised about investment opportunities in Pakistan and soon a delegation of German businessmen will be brought to the country.

