Razak invites German companies to invest in economic zones

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood asked German companies to take advantage of investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He was talking to German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck in Islamabad on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The adviser thanked German support to Pakistan in acquiring the GSP Plus (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) status and greater access to the European markets.

The German Ambassador said Pakistan and Germany enjoy excellent trade relations.

Read More: Foreign companies keen to invest in Pakistan, says Dr. Firdous

He said German companies will be apprised about investment opportunities in Pakistan and soon a delegation of German businessmen will be brought to the country.

Earlier in Oct, Pakistan and Germany signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth 23.4 million Euro (PKR 3.9 billion).

Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck signed the agreement.

Comments

comments