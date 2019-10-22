ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that foreign companies were showing great interest for investment in Pakistan due to transparent policies of present government and its firm stand against corruption.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Awan said Balochistan and Sindh were two beautiful parts of federation of Pakistan.

موجودہ حکومت کےشفافیت اوربدعنوانی کے خلاف عزم کے پیش نظر بیرونی کمپنیاں پاکستان میں سرمایہ کاری کرنےمیں گہری دلچسپی لے رہی ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 22, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was undertaking sincere efforts to remove the backwardness and improve the living standards of the people of the two provinces, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said Balochistan was blessed with natural resources and expressed the confidence that this province will soon achieve progress and prosperity.

Read More: Hong Kong’s Hutchison Port Holdings to invest $240mn in Pakistan

Earlier on October 15, Hong Kong based port operator group Hutchison Port Holdings had announced a fresh investment of $240 million in Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the Group Managing Director Mr. Ericapprised in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The recent investment will increase group’s total investment in Pakistan to one billion dollars. The premier had been informed that this investment will also grow Hutchison employees to 3,000 people.

He had been briefed about the development of Hutchison Port Holdings, its parent company CK Hutchison Holdings, and the group’s commitment to play a pivotal role in facilitating the economic growth of Pakistan.

Comments

comments