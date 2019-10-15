Hong Kong’s Hutchison Port Holdings to invest $240mn in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Hong Kong based port operator group Hutchison Port Holdings Tuesday announced a fresh investment of $240 million in Pakistan.

پاکستان کیلئے ایک اور بڑی غیر ملکی سرمایہ کاری پاکستان کیلئے ایک اور بڑی غیر ملکی سرمایہ کاری — ہوچی سن پورٹ ہولڈنگ کمپنی کا پاکستان میں 240 ملین ڈالر سرمایہ کاری کا اعلان — وزیراعظم عمران خان کا کمپنی کی سرمایہ کاری، ملکی معاشی خوشحالی کے عزم کا خیر مقدم#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The announcement was made by the Group Managing Director Mr. Ericapprised in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, here today,

The recent investment will increase group’s total investment in Pakistan to one billion dollars.

The premier was informed that this investment will also grow Hutchison employees to 3,000 people.

He was briefed about the development of Hutchison Port Holdings, its parent company CK Hutchison Holdings, and the group’s commitment to play a pivotal role in facilitating the economic growth of Pakistan.

It will also support development of Karachi Port into a major hub for trade in Asia.

On the occasion, PM Khan welcoming the foreign investment in the country, reiterated his government commitment to facilitate investment and ease-of-doing-business for economic growth and employment generation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, PM’s Adviser on Commerce, Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and Ali Jehangir Siddiqui.

Hutchison Port Holdings is one of the world’s largest port companies, with over 30,000 employees, operating 52 ports and terminals in 27 countries spanning Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong.

