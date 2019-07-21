PM invites US businessmen to take benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited US businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

This he said during a meeting with US investors delegation led by Javed Anwar in Washington DC on Sunday.

The investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism

Javed Anwar is an active member of the Democratic party and also played a leading role in the formation of Pakistan Congress Foundation caucus.

Meanwhile, Texas-based leading Pakistani businessman and high ranking influential member of the democratic party Tahir Javed also called on Prime Minister Imran at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the United States (US) to pay a three-day official visit over the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Accompanied by a small delegation, the premier departed in a commercial flight on Saturday.

Since assuming office, it is the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

During the visit, PM Khan will call on President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

As per Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi,“Two meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump will be held.” He said that the first meeting will take place at the Oval office whereas the second one will take place in the cabinet room.

