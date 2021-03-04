PTI challenges ECP’s Daska re-polling order in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an appeal in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order pertaining to re-polling at all polling stations in the NA-75 Daska constituency, ARY News reported.

A petition has been moved by a PTI candidate from Daska Ali Asjad.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) last week had decided to file two petitions against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on NA-75 Daska by-polls after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision was made after Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advocate Ali Zafar and NA-75 candidate Ali Asjad Malhi had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read also: Presiding officers found involved in rigging, admits NA-75 RO

During the meeting, the prime minister had approved filing two petitions from PTI in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 25. had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP had ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

Besides this, the ECP also decided to suspend the concerned Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

