ISLAMABAD: The Returning Officer (RO) of NA-75 Daska By-poll has admitted that presiding officers of 23 polling stations were found involved in rigging, ARY News reported.

In his report along with the record of the pollings, submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), RO Athar Abbasi said that the investigation revealed that presiding officers were involved in rigging.

PML-N candidate in the constituency, Nausheen Iftikhar raised reservations over the results by stating the difference between in the Form 45 copy available with her and with Presiding Officer ‘different’.

According to POs, PML-N candidates secured 3500 votes from the 23 polling stations, while Nausheen claimed to get 5000 votes, Returning Officer said in his statement.

Apparently, it appears that the results were altered, RO claimed and suggested re-polling on the 23 polling stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had seized the electoral record of by-polls in NA-75 Daska on Saturday after rigging allegations were levelled against each other in the constituency by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Read more: Maryam Nawaz spotted with prime suspect in Daska by-polls murder case Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate of NA-75 to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of the Daska constituency. In a series of tweets, the prime minister had said that “opposition is crying hoarse over in the by-elections in the Daska constituency” and added that he had always struggled for fair and free elections.

