ECP seizes electoral record of Daska by-poll on PML-N’s plea 

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday seized the electoral record of by-polls in NA-75 Daska after rigging allegations were leveled against each other in the constituency by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY NEWS reported.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan took custody of the record as a three-member inquiry committee would present its report on the matter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the ECP.

The action came after the PML-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar has asked to withhold the election results after a delay was made from the presiding officers in reaching the returning officer along with the ballot boxes.

The PML-N candidate has also asked the ECP to conduct a forensic audit of the ballots.

Earlier in the day, following returning officer fears about alteration in the results of 20 polling stations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election.

Election Commission, in a statement, said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

The authorities assured to trace the missing staff.

After much effort, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am.

The statement further states that it is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident; however, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner and joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach office of returning officers.

