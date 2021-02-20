NA-75 by-poll: ECP withholds results over fears of alteration

ISLAMABAD: Following returning officer fears about alteration in the results of 20 polling stations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Election Commission, in a statement, said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

The authorities assured to trace the missing staff.

After much effort, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am.

The statement further states that it is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident; however, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner and joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach office of returning officers.

Read more: Two ‘PTI supporters’ killed in firing outside polling station during Daska by-polls

On the complaint of PML-N candidate on NA-75 Sialkot, the RO had forwarded reference to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate on NA-75 Nosheen Iftikhar had moved a plea to the CEC to withhold the results.

Comments

comments