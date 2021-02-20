DASKA: The returning officer in NA-75 Daska has on Saturday withheld the by-poll result, ARY News reported.

The RO has forwarded reference to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. The provincial election commissioner has been directed to investigate the matter.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate on NA-75 Nosheen Iftikhar had moved a plea to the CEC to withhold the results. She in her plea requested to investigate the results of 33 missing polling stations.

On Friday, at least two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were killed and three others sustained injuries after violence erupted outside a polling station during Daska by-polls, said SACM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She said during a presser that PML-N goons attacked two brothers, who were supporters of PTI, and killed them besides also injuring three others.

Zeeshan and Majid Khan were killed in an attack from the PML-N activists, she had said adding that two others namely Tayyab, Haider and Sajid sustained injuries. The SACM Punjab said that the attackers would not be spared and would be brought to justice.

Let it be known that the seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot was vacated after the death of PML-N’s MNA Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020. PML-N gave the ticket to his daughter, Nosheen Iftikhar, in the by-election.

