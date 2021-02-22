ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate of NA-75 to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of the Daska constituency, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that “opposition is crying hoarse over in the by-elections in the Daska constituency” and added that he had always struggled for fair and free elections.

“So even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations,” PM wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister reiterated PTI seeking an open ballot for the Senate elections as they want transparency in elections.

“We will always seek to strengthen a fair and free election process. Unfortunately, others lack this commitment. When we wanted 4 constituencies opened after the 2013 elections, it took us over two years,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP on Saturday seized the electoral record of by-polls in NA-75 Daska after rigging allegations were leveled against each other in the constituency by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The seizure came after the commission had ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election.

Election Commission, in a statement, had said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan today completed the inquiry into the record of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska by-poll.

