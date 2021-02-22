Inquiry into polling record in NA-75 Daska completed

LAHORE: Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan has completed the inquiry into the record of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska by-poll, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja withheld the results and ordered the inquiry after the polling staff reached late. The Punjab chapter of the ECP was directed to investigate the votes’ record of 20 polling stations.

The report has been compiled by the Election commissioner Punjab, while the final decision will be taken by the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, said sources aware about the development.

Also read: Firdous Ashiq Awan announces Rs1 million compensation for slain PTI Daska activist

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP on Saturday seized the electoral record of by-polls in NA-75 Daska after rigging allegations were leveled against each other in the constituency by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The seizure came after the commission had ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election.

Election Commission, in a statement, had said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

Comments

comments