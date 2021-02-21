DASKA: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced compensation amounting to Rs one million for the family of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist who died in the Daska by-poll firing incident, ARY News reported.

The special assistant announced the package while visiting the family of late PTI worker Majid.

She also announced to provide a government job to widow or any other family member of slain PTI activist.

Read More: Brother of slain PTI activist recalls Daska by-poll violence

An eye-witness to the Daska by-poll firing incident and brother of a slain PTI activist on Sunday narrated the entire episode which claimed the lives of at least two people and injured many others during the polling process.

The brother of slain activist Majid said that PML-N’s Javed Butt and Hamza Butt opened fire on him and his brothers and later fled in their vehicles.

“There is video evidence of Javed Butt opening fire on my brothers, which led to the death of one of my brothers and injury to another,” he said while flanked by top PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others during a presser.

Speaking alongside him, PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75 Daska, said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah wanted the repeat the episode of the Model Town massacre in Daska and reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling day to disrupt the election process.

