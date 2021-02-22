Maryam Nawaz spotted with prime suspect in Daska by-polls murder case

SIALKOT: A prime suspect in the murder case of a PTI activist during Daska by-polls has been spotted alongside PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the photo of the prime suspect Javed Butt has been spotted alongside Maryam Nawaz when the party’s vice president visited the house of PML-N candidate from NA-75, Nausheen on February 21, days after the murder.

مریم نوازاورلیگی قیادت کےخونی منصوبےکاسب سےاہم ثبوت سامنےآ گیا!ڈسکہ میں معصوم جانوں کےمفرورقاتل جاویدبٹ کوکسطرح سیاسی سرپرستی فراہم کی گئی فوٹیج نےبھانڈاپھوڑدیا!جسےساتھ کھڑاکرکے پریس کانفرنس کی گئی وہ بھی ملاقات میں شریک رہا،سارامنصوبہ مریم اورراناثنااللہ کی نگرانی میں تیارکیاگیا pic.twitter.com/QXaJaCsVEU — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) February 22, 2021



The photos have been shared by the PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75, from his Twitter handle.

It shows Maryam Nawaz talking to the elder brother of the suspect while PML-N’s Punjab leader and MNA Rana Sanaullah speaking to Javed Butt as the brother of one of the victims, Zeeshan Butt, sitting idle. Former provincial minister Manshaullah Butt could also be spotted in the pictures shared on the micro-blogging site.

It is pertinent to mention here that an eye-witness to the Daska by-poll firing incident and brother of a slain PTI activist on Sunday narrated the entire episode which claimed the lives of at least two people and injured many others during the polling process.

The brother of slain activist Majid said that PML-N’s Javed Butt and Hamza Butt opened fire on him and his brothers and later fled in their vehicles.

“There is video evidence of Javed Butt opening fire on my brothers, which led to the death of one of my brothers and injury to another,” he said.

