Daska by-poll murders: Accused remanded in police custody

SIALKOT: A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded an accused in the murder case of two political workers in police custody for four days.

The investigation officer produced Hamza Butt before the court and sought his physical remand for questioning. Approving his four-day physical remand, the court directed the IO to present him on next hearing on Feb 25.

The IO said two other accused Javed Butt and Khalid Bagri are out on bail.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident outside a polling station during Friday’s by-poll in Daska.

Special Assistant to the Punjab CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that PML-N goons attacked two brothers, who were supporters of the PTI, and killed them besides injuring three others.

Zeeshan and Majid Khan were killed in the attack by PML-N activists, she said, adding that two others namely Tayyab, Haider and Sajid sustained injuries. The SACM Punjab said that the culprits would not be spared and would be brought to justice.

