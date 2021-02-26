ECP issues deadline for Senate election campaigns   

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed all political parties and candidates to halt their campaigns regarding upcoming Senate elections by midnight on Monday (March 1), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, all the Senate election campaigns would come to an end on the midnight of March 1 and March 2, 24 hours before the polling day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements regarding the Senate elections to be held on 3rd of March.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified a code of conduct for the upcoming Senate elections.

It had been formulated following consultations with political parties having representation in the National Assembly or provincial assemblies, according to the notification.

The code of conduct said:

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan, or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall abide by all directions and instructions issued by the Election Commission, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections.

The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter shall not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practice.

