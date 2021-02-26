ECP unveils code of conduct for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified a code of conduct for the upcoming Senate elections.

It was formulated following consultations with political parties having representation in the National Assembly or provincial assemblies, according to the notification.

The code of conduct says:

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan, or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The political parties, candidates, voters and election agents shall abide by all directions and instructions issued by the Election Commission, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections.

The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter shall not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practice.

Contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any mannter.

While entering the polling station, each voter shall ensure that he or she doesn’t possess a mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

