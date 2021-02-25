All candidates elected unopposed to Senate from Punjab

LAHORE: In a major development, all the Senate election candidates contesting for general, technocrat and women’s reserved seats have been elected unopposed in Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Syed Ali Zafar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Azam Nazir Tarar elected unopposed from Punjab for the technocrat’s seats.

PTI’s Dr Zarqa and PML-N’s Sadia Abbasi were elected unopposed for the women’s seats. However, Sajid Mir, Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Ejaz Chaudhary, Aown Abbas, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Kamil Ali Agha and Late Mushahid Ullah Khan’s son Afnan Ullah Khan also won the Senate elections unopposed.

Election commission sources said that a notification in this regard will be issued tomorrow.

The sources said that Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played a key role in the seat adjustments for the Senate election. Pervaiz Elahi contacted the leadership of PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustments.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at the latter’s Jati Umra residence.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif had herself welcomed the young PPP leader as he arrived there along with a PPP delegation comprising former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza.

